DECEMBER 26, 1934 - DECEMBER 15, 2019 Marion Elaine Byrd died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Pennybyrn Health Care in High Point, NC. Miss Byrd was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on December 26, 1934. She was the daughter of Lena and Herman Byrd, both deceased, who resided in Johnson City, TN for many years. She is survived by her brother, Herman Byrd and his wife, Betty of Cocoa, FL; his sister, Virginia Byrd Hayes of Greensboro, NC; nieces, Deborah Beck (Barry), Pamela Michell (Bill) and Elizabeth Hipp; nephew, Tom Bunting (Jackie); thirteen great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a nephew, Steven E. Byrd; and brother-in-law, Lt. Col. (Ret) Arthur E. Hayes. Marion held an undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University and a master's degree in library science from Peabody University. She served as librarian at Middle Tennessee State University and at Duke University, as well as the public school system in High Point, NC. Marion was a member of Starmount Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN, on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
