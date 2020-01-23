GREENSBORO Bernice Byrd, 79, died Saturday, January 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Wadesboro. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries