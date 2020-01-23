GREENSBORO Bernice Byrd, 79, died Saturday, January 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Wadesboro. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
Byrd, Bernice
To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.