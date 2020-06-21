GREENSBORO Thomas (Tommy) Bynum, Jr., 85, departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence surrounded by loved ones. A private service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. The interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. He will lie in state from 9:00 am 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Bynum Jr. Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries