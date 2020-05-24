SEPTEMBER 19, 2009 - MAY 19, 2020 Joshua David Butler, age 10 of Greensboro went home to be with Jesus on May 19, 2020 at his residence. Joshua was born in Greensboro on September 19, 2009. He was a fourth grade A honor roll student at Ranking Elementary and attended Stevens Memorial Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother Jessica Butler and stepfather Robert Morgan of Millbridge NC; father Bradley Butler of Greensboro; Grandparents Diane and Vance Thomas of Greensboro,grandmother Falissa Wyatt and grandparents Donna and Buck Cummings of Pleasant Garden. Great grandmother Barbara Rich "Maw Maw Goats" of Greensboro; brother Wyatt Morgan and Layne Carter; step sister Gracie Morgan; sisters Montaja Clark, Naiomi Silverhardt, Giavanna Silverhardt-Wyatt and Jerimiah Wyatt; half brother Lee Chaffin; aunt and uncle Rachel and Lucas Post and cousin Sadie Post of Brown Summit; aunt and uncle Joyce and J.W. Weatherly and JoAnn and Glenn Chrisco all of Greensboro; aunt Paige Jones; uncles Terry and Jason Chrisco; cousins Abigail and Tyler Allman, Jake Coble, Madison and Ryder Perdue and Caleb Chrisco; best friends Wyatt, Matthew and Maverick. The family wants special recognition given to Keisha Sloan of Greensboro and Ms. Vicki James and Mr. Sharpe from Ranking Elementary School for loving and taking care of Joshua and special mention to Cedric Wyatt. Friends are welcome to come informally on Tuesday May 26 from 10 am to 4 pm at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home on N. Elm to sign the register book and view. Please practice social distancing and wear protective masks. A private family funeral service will be held to honor Joshua's life. Online guest register is available at www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick N. Elm Street Chapel is handling arrangements for Joshua Butler.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.