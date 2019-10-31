AUGUST 30, 1934 - OCTOBER 26, 2019 She was born to Coley and Joy Bell Horton. She taught at Maco and Dudley Beauty School. Barbara loved people, playing the piano, and telling it like it is! Funeral arrangement - Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3 p.m., viewing 2 p.m. Service at East White Oak Baptist Church. Perry J. Brown Funeral home 909 E Market St, Greensboro, NC 27401

