Doris Nell Moore Coble Butchart passed away of natural causes at the age of 93 on Monday, March 30th, 2020. At the time of her passing, she was a resident of The Gardens at Southern Manor, an assisted living facility in Statesboro, GA. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack R. Coble, Sr., and her second husband, Robert L. Butchart, Jr. She often gave thanks to God for blessing her with two wonderful, loving husbands. She was married to Jack Coble in 1946 and together they had three children: Jack R. Coble, Jr. (Theresa) of Greensboro, NC, James P. Coble (Rebecca) of Rome, GA, and John R. Coble (Teresa) of Guyton, GA, formerly of Lexington, NC. After her first husband's passing, she married Robert L. Butchart, Jr., in 1965 and became stepmother to his three children: Susan B. Zimmerman (David) of Henrico, NC; John L. Butchart (Susan) of Greensboro, NC; and David L. Butchart (Pam) of Dawsonville, GA. She is survived by all of her children, stepchildren, 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Doris was a long-time resident of Greensboro, where she was born on February 21, 1927 to John Henry Moore and Lynette Phillips Moore, both of whom preceded her in death. She worked for many years as a lab technician at Burlington Industries. In her later years, she moved to Reidsville where she and her husband lovingly and meticulously restored a circa-1850s farmhouse. After their retirement, they moved to Lexington to be near her son, John. Doris was a member of First Baptist Church in Lexington, NC, and former member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro and Temple Baptist Church in Reidsville. A family memorial service will be planned at a later date in Lexington, NC and her cremated remains will be placed at the First Baptist Church columbarium. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.