OCTOBER 12, 1945 - FEBRUARY 21, 2020 Mr. Russell W. Busick, 74, went home to be with Jesus early Friday, February 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Steve Jarvis officiating. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell James and Kathleen Poteat Busick. Russ was a great husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 46 years, Linda Busick; son, James Busick (Jana); daughter, Ashley Busick; and a twin brother, Richard Busick. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Busick family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Services 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406

