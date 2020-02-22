OCTOBER 12, 1945 - FEBRUARY 21, 2020 Mr. Russell W. Busick, 74, went home to be with Jesus early Friday, February 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Steve Jarvis officiating. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell James and Kathleen Poteat Busick. Russ was a great husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 46 years, Linda Busick; son, James Busick (Jana); daughter, Ashley Busick; and a twin brother, Richard Busick. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Busick family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Services 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Service information
Feb 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 Hwy 29 North
Greensboro, NC 27405
3600 Hwy 29 North
Greensboro, NC 27405
