December 23, 1933 - May 10, 2020 Mrs. Ann Carroll Cullom Burwell of Greensboro, NC, died on May 10, 2020. A resident of Friends Home Guilford, she was born in Baltimore, MD December 23, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Grace Helfrich Cullom of Baltimore, MD and William Francis Cullom of New York, NY. She was the wife of the late Robert Powell Burwell. She is survived by her son Robert Powell Burwell Jr (spouse Frances Roberts Burwell) of Manning, SC. She was predeceased by her son William Cullom Burwell (and spouse Cynthia Burtner Burwell). The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Friends Home Residents Assistance Fund, 925 New Garden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. George Brothers Funeral Service
