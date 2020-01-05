CLIMAX WILLIAM BILL Frank Burton, 79, died Friday, January 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC.

To send flowers to the family of William Burton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before William's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries