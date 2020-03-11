SHALLOTTE Thomas "Tommy" Walter Burnham, 33, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Rd., Summerfield. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Madison.
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
First Baptist Church of Summerfield
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Baptist Church of Summerfield
