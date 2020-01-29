BURNEY, SHIRLEY OAKES SEPTEMBER 29, 1929 - JANUARY 27, 2020 Shirley Oakes Burney died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 27, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park. Mother will most be remembered for her southern cooking, most famously, her biscuits. No one could make biscuits like Mother and she made them every night, until her memory failed her. And then there was the chocolate cake, which was a staple in her home. She married Bob Burney, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara and Carolyn of Greensboro; sister, Roxie Jenelle Oakes of Leasburg and brother; Roger Lee Oakes of Atlanta, Ga. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is serving the Burney family.
