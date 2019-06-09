FORT WALTON BEACH, FLOrida Carolyn Hale Burnett, 76, passed away April 28, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, FL, where she has resided since 1967. Carolyn was born in Leaksville, NC on July 18, 1942 to the late Roy Dillard Hale Sr. and and Mary Fulcher Hale. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Roy Dillard Hale Jr. of Stoneville, NC. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary Lee Burnett of the home, sister, Brenda Hale Carpenter (Butch) of Greensboro, NC, sister-in-law, Sandra Burnett Self of Eden, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences at McLaughlinMortuary.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.