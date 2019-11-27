APRIL 24, 2001 - NOVEMBER 23, 2019 Mr. Cameron Burnett, 18, of Greensboro, passed away November 23, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Cape Fear Conference A Headquarters, 25 Beaver Road, Erwin, NC. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn, NC. Viewing will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, 707 E. Edgerton Street, Dunn, NC. Visitation with the family present will be Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Survivors: his loving and dedicated parents Thomas and Ronnica Lee Burnett of Greensboro; brother Dexter Lee (Alicia) of Greensboro; grandparents Elijah Thomas Burnett, Dorothy Burnett, and Ada Lee all of Dunn; uncles Dennis Evans of Erwin, Thomas Evans (Sandra) of Sanford, James W. Lee, Jr. of Dunn; aunts Evelyn Michelle Lee of Angier, Phyllis Bilbry (Bill) of Dunn; a special great-aunt and great-uncle Ann Fairley and Anthony Fairley; special cousins Terrell Evans, Elder Thaddaeus Evans and Bradley Wright; a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dafford Funeral Home, Inc. 707 E. Edgerton Street, Dunn, NC 28334
