SUPPLY Glenda Mitchell Burke, 76, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14 at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Greensboro. Arrangements by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.
