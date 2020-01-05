WILLIAM BILL PRESTON BURGESS DECEMBER 8, 1942 - January 1, 2020 William "Bill" Preston Burgess, 77, of Julian, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home, 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park, 6500 Liberty Road, Julian. Bill was the son of the late Howard Burgess and Eva Preston Norman and was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Johnson Burgess; sisters, Annie Ruth Norman and Carol Edmunds; and brother, Jay Norman. He leaves behind his daughter, Susan Burgess Jones (Mike) and son, William Eric Burgess; grandchildren, Savannah Jones and Austin Jones; sister, Sylvia Brady; and brothers, Fred Norman, Bruce Norman, Wade Norman, John Norman, Stan Burgess, and Randy Burgess. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veteran foundation at www.DAV.org. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Burgess family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue Liberty, NC 27298
