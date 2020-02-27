NOVEMBER 9, 1925 - FEBRUARY 13, 2020 Dr. Margaret Elaine Burgess, lovingly known as "Dr. B" by her students, age 94, sociology professor emerita at UNCG, Greensboro, NC, passed away the morning of February 13, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla, WA. She had been in declining health for several months before her death. Elaine was born on November 9, 1925 in Walla Walla, WA. Her parents were Emma and Halsey Burgess. She received her master's degree at WSU and later received her PhD at UNC-CH in 1960. Her accomplishments were many...and she was never the second-class citizen many men wanted her to be. She retired in 1990 after 30 years of teaching at UNCG. A specialist in social change and conflict, Burgess did extensive research in South Africa on conditions imposed by the apartheid regime there. She was a fellow at the Center for Interracial Studies in Rhodesia in 1977 and at the Center for Applied Social Science in Zimbabwe in 1988. She was the author of two books, ''Negro Leadership in a Southern City" and ''An American Dependency Challenge." She was the 1980-81 president of the Southern Sociological Society. I am in touch with three of her students, Susan Connor, Linda Jackson and Mus Donahue, who, up until the very end, sent her flowers, cards, candy, etc. Thank you Mus. She is survived by her sister, Georgia Kurtz, and many nieces and nephews, and her life partner, Margaret H. Underwood. She was blessed to have two excellent caregivers, Annette Nixon Bayer and Bev Nash, and others around the clock. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Walla Walla, WA on March 1st..and Bev chose this date as she said Elaine was "in like a lion and out like a lamb." She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, and special thanks, Annette and Bev, for your wonderful care. Herring Groseclose 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA
