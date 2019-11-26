SEPTEMBER 14, 1951 - NOVEMBER 24, 2019 Mr. Wayne Eugene Burchett, 68, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Larry Kirby officiating. A native of Guilford County, Wayne was born on September 14, 1951, the son of the late Paul and Jennie Marie Land Burchett. He was retired from CAMCO where he worked as an electrician and was previously employed by Parks Chevrolet. His favorite times were spent with family, at the coast, or tinkering on an old car. Surviving are his son Wayne Burchett, Jr. and his wife, Cherie; daughters Tina Compton, Tami Burton and her husband, Adam, and Maggie Evans; 5 grandchildren Chelsea Burchett, Hunter Burchett, Bryce Evans, Alivia Jackson, and Makenzie Burton; and one great-grandson Layne Hopper. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of Wayne and Cherie Burchett, County Line Road, Kernersville. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & dick - Stokesdale 8320 US Highway 158
