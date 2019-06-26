SUMMERFIELD Marie Land Burchett, 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Burchett's funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Summerfield with Dr. Richard Odom officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the church. A Guilford County native, Marie was born on November 25, 1929, the daughter of the late Harvey Bryant Land and Jennie Malone Land. She was a long-time and active member of First Baptist Church of Summerfield. She retired from P. Lorillard Company. She enjoyed working, especially working in her yard and garden and mowing. On February 24, 1950, she married Paul Eugene Burchett, who preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by brothers Robert Land and Cecil Land, and sisters Delores Land, Catherine Williams, and Judy Chapman. Surviving are a son Wayne Burchett; brother Clyde Land; four grandchildren, Wayne Burchett, Jr. (Cherie), Tina Compton, Tami Burton (Adam), and Maggie Evans; five great-grandchildren, Chelsea Burchett, Hunter Burchett, Bryce Evans, Alivia Jackson, and Makenzie Burton; and great-great-grandson Layne Hopper. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Burchett family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
