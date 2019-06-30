SUMMERFIELD Marie Land Burchett, 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Mrs. Burchett's funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at First Baptist Church of Summerfield. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the church.
