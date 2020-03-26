JUNE 28, 1944 - MARCH 23, 2020 August Henry Bunger, 75, of Gibsonville, passed away at Alamance Regional Medical Center on Monday, March 23, 2020. A native of Brooklyn, NY, he was the husband of Renate H. Bunger, who survives and the son of August Henry Bunger and Helen Ann Weick Bunger, both deceased. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Dynamics and served as a consultant with Cree out of Raleigh, NC. Mr. Bunger was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In addition to his wife of their home, survivors include a daughter, Denice B. Parker; two grandchildren, Arizona Parker and Drew Parker; and one great-grandchild, Tommy Lee Parson, Jr. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC
