1916 - 2020 Julia Rhea Hudson Bullock, 103, died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence at River Landing at Sandy Ridge. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Multipurpose Room at River Landing with Rev. Robbin Mundy officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately following the service. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Mrs. Bullock was born in Florence, South Carolina to the late John Jordan Hudson and Sarah Elizabeth Williams Hudson. She graduated from Florence High School. Julia worked in various roles at AT&T for twenty-eight years. She was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. In retirement, she cared for children in the Mother's Morning Out program at Central Methodist Church in Florence for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Julian Terry Bullock; four brothers and three sisters. Mrs. Bullock is survived by her son, Charles A. (Tony) Bullock and wife Shelley, of Greensboro, NC; two grandchildren, Margarette Garrison Bullock and husband Nicolas Cichanowski of Amherst, MA and Benjamin Smith Bullock and wife Glenna of Athens, GA; great-grandchildren James Finnegan Cichanowski , Max Ellis Cichanowski and Henry Glenn Anthony Bullock, and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Julia's River Landing family for the years of loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the River Landing Foundation, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC 27232 in memory of Julia Hudson Bullock. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Bullock family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
