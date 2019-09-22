SEPTEMBER 16, 1927 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 Mr. Claude George Bullock, Jr., 92, went home to be with his Lord Thursday morning, September 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Glenwood Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Vernon McDaniel and Pastor Shawn Stinson officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from 11:30-12:45 in the church fellowship hall. Claude was born September 16, 1927 in Guilford County to the late Claude George Bullock, Sr. and Lessie Whitesell Bullock. He served in the US Army and was a lifelong and faithful member of Glenwood Presbyterian Church, as long as his health permitted. Claude retired from the Greensboro News & Record with 45 years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and grandfather. All that knew him knew his strong work ethic and his quick sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Angel. Survivors include his "Bride" of 68 years, Doris M. Bullock; his children, Cindy Stinson (Dean) of Corolla, NC and Morris Bullock (Cindy) of Richland, WA; his grandchildren, Shawn Stinson (Kalle), Shannon Keller (Adam), Claude G. Bullock III (Erica), Lindsay Bullock, and 5 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church Home and Services Foundation, Piedmont Crossing Memory Project, 100 Hedrick Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360 or to Glenwood Presbyterian Church, 1205 Glenwood Ave., Greensboro, NC 27403. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Bullock family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.