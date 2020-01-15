Mr. Paul Mitchell Bullard, 76, formerly of Greensboro, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Burbank, California after a long illness. A private memorial service was held. Mr. Bullard was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. and Frances Holyfield Bullard, and by his brother, James Bullard. Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Bullard Maness and her husband, Derwin, and grandchildren, Jordan and Ben, all of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; sisters, Jo Bullard Hughes and her husband, John, of Greensboro, Shirley Bullard Dulyea and her husband, Brad, of Muskegon, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tags

Load entries