NOVEMBER 1, 1942 - NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Mr. Charlie Bullard, 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Guilford House. A native of Hoke County, NC, Charlie was born on November 1, 1942, the son of the late Robert "Bob" Bullard and Lettie Locklear Bullard. Growing up he worked on the family farm and in later years worked as a concrete finisher. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and gardening and operating his produce stand on Highway 220. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda Bolton Bullard in 2014 as well as 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Surviving are 3 children, Wanda Wenkel of Burlington, Charlie DeWayne Bullard of Eden, and Sonny Bullard and his wife, Lisa, of Gibsonville; a sister Betty Faye Wright of Greensboro; 8 grandchildren Brant Bullard, Brandi Bullard, Aaron Bullard, Ashley P. Smith, Michael Parrish, Drew Wenkel, Zachary Bullard and Tricia Bullard and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale 8320 US Highway 158
