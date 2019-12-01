JANUARY 27, 1934 - NOVEMBER 28, 2019 Bill Bullard, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 28, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Monday December 2, 2019 at the Lambeth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Shelton and Rev. Randy Pearman officiating. Interment will follow in the Reedy Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends at the funeral home from 3:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday December 1, 2019. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Service 300 West Wendover Avenue Greensboro, North Carolina
