FEBRUARY 9, 1976 - MAY 8, 2020 Artis Brent Bulla, Jr., aged 44, or Brent to his family and friends ended his mortal life and slipped quietly into the eternities on May 8, 2020. After a long battle with lung cancer he passed peacefully at home with his family. He is survived by his wife, Sasha Barnes Bulla, and eight children: Victoria Rakisits (18), Taylor Rakisits (14), Sidney Sesselja Bulla (13), Matthew Rakisits (12), Autumn Clara Bulla (12), Sara Hope Bulla (11), Max William Bulla (9) and Connor Rakisits (10). He is also survived by his mother, Cathy Elizabeth Sinatra, and sisters Nalani Bulla Brown, Rachael Ann Bulla-French, Eliza Christine Bulla, and Rebekiah "Beki" Jane Phelps. He is also survived by his grandmother, Dorothy Bulla, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Brent's grave is located at Sunny Slope Cemetary in West Point, VA. Donations to family can be sent to Sasha Bulla, 3920 Azalea Crescent, West Point, VA 23181. Vincent Funeral Home 417 11th Street

