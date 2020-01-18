1970 - 2020 Christopher Richard (Rick) Buckner, 49, of McLeansville, NC, gained his angel wings January 15, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. A celebration of Rick's life will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Reverend Tim Fields. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Rick was born May 28, 1970 to Richard (Dickie) Buckner and Marie Pearce in Greensboro, NC. He was a retired volunteer fireman of Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department and spent the past 19 years with NB Handy, where he was a warehouse supervisor. During his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the beach with his loving wife of 24 years, Dawn. In addition to Dawn he is survived by his mother, Marie Pearce of McLeansville; uncles, Billy (Janice) Buckner of McLeansville and Gary Wayne Seagle of Salisbury; cousins, Greg (Sarah) Buckner, Kevin (Blair) Buckner, Gregory Allen Seagle, Jeffrey Wayne Seagle, and Brandon Seagle; second cousins, Courtney and Hunter Buckner, Wyatt Hughes,and Taylor and Hayley Scott; brothers-in-law, Mark (Cindy) Davis of Thomasville and Chris (Angie) Onos of Pleasant Garden; his only nephew and niece, Cody Davis of Thomasville and Summer Onos of Randleman; mother-in-law, Maria Onos of Thomasville; and grandmother, Marie Genarosa Seagle of Chicago, IL. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard (Dickie) Buckner; stepmom, Carolyn Buckner; grandparents, Richard and Mary Buckner; grandfather, Walter Norman Seagle, all of Greensboro; and aunt, Patti Lynn Chatman of Kernersville. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
To send flowers to the family of Christopher Buckner, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
7:00PM-9:00PM
Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
6000 West Gate City Boulevard
Greensboro, NC 27407
6000 West Gate City Boulevard
Greensboro, NC 27407
