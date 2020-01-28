JANUARY 20, 1972 - JANUARY 24, 2020 Tina Marie Wallace Buck, 48, of Liberty, passed away at her home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Tina was a sweet soul who had a larger-than-life personality who never met a stranger. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved all children and was a mother to everyone. She organized all the family functions and was meticulous with every little detail. Tina was loved by all who knew her; she was selfless in her deeds and acts who will be missed as a secret sister and little sister with the women's ministry at River of Life Church where she was a member. She was a member of the graduating class of 1990 at Eastern Randolph High School and was currently employed with HBD, Inc. in Greensboro, a familiar face at the Buckhead Betty sales. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at River of Life Church, 4914 Liberty Road, Greensboro, NC with Pastor David Lineback officiating; burial will follow in Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park, Julian, NC. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty, 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC. Surviving is her husband of 13 years, Scott Patrick Buck; father, Jerry Wallace, Sr.; mother, Linda Wallace; sons, Nicholas Cole Nelson; Joshua Buck; daughters, Allison Craven and her husband, Daniel and Haley Buck; sisters, Tammy Bell and her husband, Russell, Melissa Chriscoe and her husband, Keith; brother, Jerry Wallace, Jr. and his wife, Chancy; nieces, Lindsay Harris, Haley Wallace, Sami Hooker, Maddy Hooker, Abby Hooker, and Sophia Wallace; nephews, Easton Chapman, Aaron Bell, Coty Wallace, Brantley Moore and Nathan Bell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River of Life Church, Life Center, 4914 Liberty Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.loflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Tina's family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue Liberty, NC 27298
