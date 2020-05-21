OCTOBER 6, 1932 - MAY 17, 2020 Donald Brown Buchanan died peacefully at Beacon Place on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1932 in Guilford County, the son of Milton and Hazel Brown Buchanan. He served his country during the Korean War in the US Navy. Following his military service, he worked as a nuclear welder at Grinnelle Industries. He then formed his own company, Buchanan Plumbing. Donald was a quiet-spoken and gentle man who was a perfectionist at everything he did. He had many interests. As a young man, he raced speed boats. He also was a marksman-class shooter and received countless medals in competition. A GIA-certified gemologist and a fantastic carpenter, building houses and beautiful furniture. An avid history buff, especially the Civil War. He was very knowledgeable of Civil War memorabilia, having donated several pieces to the Greensboro Museum. He loved plants, especially tropical, as was reflected in his wonderful landscaping skills. Donald is survived by his loving wife of thirty-one years, Pat (Burchett) Buchanan of the home; stepsons, Russell Matthews and wife Stephanie of Wilmington, NC, Jason Matthews and wife Debra of Graham, NC, Gentry Matthews of Gibsonville, NC; step-grandsons, Cayden, Holden and Jenson Matthews, Aaron Mills and wife Tara of Jacksonville, NC, J.T. Mills and wife Lexie of San Antonio, TX and four great step-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Buchanan and wife Linda of High Point, NC; sister, Dolores Foutch and husband Wally of Myrtle Beach, SC; nieces, Marnie Buchanan of High Point, NC, Megan Hollingshead and husband Bob of Elliger, GA, Lt. Col. Brandi Ritter of Frederick, MD; nephew, Brian Buchanan and wife Margaret of High Point, NC A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, 11 a.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with Pastor Charles Howell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Speedwell Presbyterian Church, 852 Iron Works Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberyfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.
