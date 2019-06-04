GREENSBORO Mrs. Miriam Morrison Bryant of Greensboro passed away on Saturday, June 1 in the Pallative Care Unit at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Bryant was born on October 20, 1921, in Mecklenburg County to her late parents Frank Fetzer Morrison and Maude Reid Morrison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard L. Bryant, brothers and sisters-in-law: David and Frances Bryant, Jack and Jean Bryant, Calvin Wylie, B.H. DeGrotte; and two nephews; Phillip Wylie and Barry Moser. She is survived by a daughter, Anne B. Ferree (Rev. John Ferree) of Lake Junaluska, NC, a son David D. Bryant (Jane Flora) of Brown Summit, NC, two granddaughters, Jennifer B. Mitchell (Elliot) of Greensboro and Mary Catherine Hedrick (Adam) of Wake Forest, NC; and two great-granddaughters: Emma McKinley Mitchell and Mackenley Adler Hedrick. Miriam is also survived by her sister Maude Lee DeGrotte of Salisbury, NC and a sister-in-law, Becky B. Wylie, of Greensboro. Surviving nieces and nephews are the following: Janice Applewhite (Dr. Gary Applewhite) of Salisbury, NC, Beverly Moser of Baton Rouge, La. Jim Wylie (Janet) of Ponte Vedra, FL, Jane B. Lawson of Greensboro, Ben B. Bryant (Mark McCauley) of Gastonia, NC, J. Douglas Bryant of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Cheryl Still (Rick) of Asheboro, NC and Kellie Wylie of Greensboro. Also surviving are five great-nieces, seven great-nephews, three great-great-nieces, eight great-great-nephews and one great-great-great-nephew. A graduate of Bessemer High School, Miriam spent her working years in Greensboro, employed in the offices of Drs. Sidney and Maurice LeBauer and in the office of Drs. Samuel Ravenel, Edward P. Benbow, Jean McAllister, and Donald Smith. An active member of Bessemer United Methodist Church, she served as a Sr. High youth counselor, a UMW member and for many years as the lead teacher in the Young Children's Nursery. One of her proudest moments came when the church nursery was named in her honor. A service of Resurrection will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Miriam was our pediatrician's nurse as well as our parents best friends at Bessemer Methodist Church growing up with her two children, Anne and David. My prayers and thoughts are with the children, grandchildren and family in their time of loss. May God comfort them and bless them. Becky Bailey Dye
