Johnnie Sappenfield Bryant passed away and went to be with her Creator on August 3, 2019 at the age of 73. She died peacefully at Pennybyrn at Maryfield in Jamestown after wonderful support by their dedicated staff. Johnnie was born on May 23, 1946 to John and Mary Emma Sappenfield in Winston-Salem and lived a long and productive life until Parkinson's disease began to take its toll on her, a battle that she bravely fought for 8 years. She graduated from R J Reynolds High School in 1964 and received an associate's degree from Elon University in 1966. Johnnie spent 31 years working at Guilford Technical Community College and retired in 2011. She was active in her community and was a charter member of the Jamestown Presbyterian Church, served on several community service organizations in the Jamestown area, and was active in support of Parkinson's support groups. She loved to travel, play Bridge, watch athletic contests (especially baseball), and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a kind, giving person and was loved not only by her family, but by her many friends that gravitated to her positive outgoing presence. Indeed she was loved and will be missed, but love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation. That depth of love will remain in joyful memories. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mike Bryant; daughter Amy Templeton (and Richard Tilyard); daughter Lori Burbank (and husband Todd Burbank); and grandkids Colby Conklin, Jackson Burbank, and Campbell Burbank. Memorial gifts may be made to Pennybyrn at Maryfield. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Bryant family. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgfield Chapel
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.