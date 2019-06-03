REIDSVILLE Jane Murrell Bryant, 65, of 412 Piedmont St., went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Tarpley and Dr. Bob Kerr officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. Jane was born in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Dillard and Erma Murrell. She was a longtime and faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed helping with the Children's time and leading Bible study. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed the outdoors. Jane was a devoted wife, mother and friend; she cherished her grandchildren! She is survived by her steadfast husband, Kenny Bryant; her daughters, Morgan Jane Hardwick and husband, Carl of Oak Ridge and Erin Jane Moll and husband, Chris of Stokesdale; her grandchildren, Holden Moll, Isabella Hardwick and Logan Jane Hardwick; her sisters, Cindy Garrison and husband, Charlie of Reidsville, Susan Snyder and husband, Tommy of Greensboro and Mary Lisa Sherrill and husband, Randy of Gastonia; and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Reidsville Outreach Center, 435 SW Market St., PO Box 773, Reidsville, NC 27320 or Main Street United Methodist Church, 221 S. Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320 or Rockingham County Library, Reidsville Branch Building Fund, 204 W. Morehead St., Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
