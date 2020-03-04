AUGUST 6, 1926 - MARCH 2, 2020 Estelle Marie Brunozzi, 93, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home. A memorial mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro, NC on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in the Church Columbarium and Memorial Garden. Estelle was born to Stella and Walter Wisnewski on August 6, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a homemaker who especially enjoyed quilting and sewing, making ceramic figures and many other crafts. She married Dominic Brunozzi on September 14, 1946, celebrating 73 wonderful years together. Estelle was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Walter. She is survived by her husband Dominic; her two children Michael (Joanne) Brunozzi, Sr. and Robert (Sharon) Brunozzi; her cherished grandsons: Michael Jr. and David Brunozzi, her two brothers Leon Wilson of Ohio and John Wilson of Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC. The family especially thanks her two daily caregivers, Tammy and Teb, who took such good care of her. We also wish to thank Estelle's hospice team, Julie, Shirley Ann, Molly, and Hillary. They all became part of Estelle's extended family. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Brunozzi family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Service information
Mar 6
Memorial Mass
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
2715 Horsepen Creek Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
2715 Horsepen Creek Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
