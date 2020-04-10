NOVEMBER 1, 1942 - APRIL 8, 2020 Throop Crane Brown, Jr., 77, of Snow Camp, died of natural causes on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mr. Brown was born in New Haven, Connecticut on November 1, 1942, the son of Throop Crane Brown, Sr. and Helen (Hoadley) Brown. Throop began collecting stamps at the age of four and became a serious philatelist by the time he was twelve. He enjoyed many years with the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and also serving as a scoutmaster. He graduated from Dartmouth University in 1964, where he studied history and spent time mountaineering and rock climbing. He received an MA in history from Ohio University and served as an Army officer. He was an enthusiastic traveler. One of his first expeditions was to Newfoundland and Labrador on an archaeological expedition. In later years Throop travelled with his wife, Karen, including trips to Uruguay and Costa Rica. He made a trip to Egypt, which was a lifelong dream. He loved the ocean, sea life, and beachcombing on the Outer Banks. In 1970, he decided to pursue his lifelong interest in stamps as a career and became a full-time philatelist. After working first as an auction describer and appraiser, he advanced to senior positions as catalog editor and auction manager. In 1992 he launched his own company, Connexus Stamp Auctions. In addition to his full-time work with Connexus, he continued to do appraisal and describing work for other auction houses on a contract or consulting basis. He has written over 250 stamp auction catalogs. In the past 49 years Mr. Brown has done many hundreds of appraisals. Many consisted of simply making cash offers for material someone wished to sell. A goodly number were done for more formal reasons, which include estate resolutions, divorce settlement, insurance, and revenue/tax purpose. Mr. Brown's professional society memberships include the American Philatelic Society, Dealer Life Member (1970), the American Stamp Dealer's Association (1989), the American Revenue Association, and the North Carolina Postal History Society. He is survived by his wife of 17 years: Karen (Sheaffer) Brown; one daughter: Dr. Sandra Brown of Santa Cruz, CA; and one step-son: David Sheaffer and wife, Aubrie of Wilmington, NC; granddaughters, Ada Lynn Sheaffer, and Sarah Driscoll Larkin A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Chatham County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 612, Pittsboro, NC 27312. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
