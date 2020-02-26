AUGUST 18, 1951 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Dr. Thomas Walter Brown died Monday night, February 24, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born August 18, 1951 to Walter and Esther Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Caroline Brown; five children, Hannah Veltri, Matt Bruckel, Nick Brown, Carrie Casello, and Miriam Brown; five grandchildren; and his brother Scott Brown. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.

