Sylvia "Joan" Brown, age 64, of Kernersville, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 13th, and at other times at the home of her daughter Amy Anthony. Joan was born in Guilford County on May 22, 1955 to the late J.W. Brown and Mae Cook. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Community Church. Joan worked for over 25 years as a school bus driver for Guilford County schools and she loved her kids and coworkers. She also loved racing and made the best macaroni and cheese. Most of all, Joan was a loving mother, Maw Maw, and great Maw Maw. Ms. Brown is survived by her children Amy Anthony (Zane), and Doug Barnes Jr. (Amy), stepfather Riley Cook, brothers Mike Brown (Sherell), Jerry Brown (Brenda), Jody Cook (Terri), Jesse Brown, Robert Brown (Jessica), Ronnie Cook, and Jim Cook (Sue). She is also survived by her grandchildren Dillon Harville (Kayla), Madison Herndon (Dustin), Hayley Harville (Parker), August Barnes, Brooke Anthony, Bobby Anthony (Erin), Summer Barnes (Dakota), and Tyler Jefferson, great-grandchildren Sadie Barnes and Savanna Herndon, best friend and grand dog Bristol, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for all the love and support they gave Joan. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.