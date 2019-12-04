JAMESTOWN Stacy Brown, 50, died Thursday, November 28, 2019. Funeral services, 1 p.m., Thursday, December 5 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Dr., Greensboro. Interment, December 5 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 High Point Rd., Greensboro, 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service.
