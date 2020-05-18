MAY 31, 1944 - MAY 16, 2020 Shelia Diane King Brown, 75, of Julian went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, at her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Loflin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Brown officiating; burial will follow in Dr. Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park. She will lie in repose at Loflin Funeral Home on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. She was the daughter of the late Leo Carlos and Mary Lucille Adams King and was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger David Brown; and sons, Roger David Brown, Jr. and Barry Wayne Brown. Surviving is her daughter, Holly Sharpe (Gary); sons, Sam Brown (Jackie), David Brown (Amy), Thomas Brown, Philip Brown (Tolana); sisters, Connie Brown, Alda Brown, Chris Kirschstein, Cheryl Davis; brothers, James King and Walter King; 13 grandchildren, Rebecca Sharpe, Leah Sharpe, Lydia Sharpe, Bethany Sharpe, Sarah Sharpe, Joanna Sharpe, Jessica Brown, Marley Brown, Kaleb Sharpe (Brianna), Isaac Sharpe, Daniel Sharpe, Justin Brown, Levi Brown and one great-grandchild on the way, Kaison Sharpe. Memorial contributions may be made to Emily's Kids Foundation, PO Box 59, Climax, NC 27233. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty has the honor of serving the Brown family. Loflin Funeral Home PO Box 40, Liberty, NC 27298
