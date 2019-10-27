SEPTEMBER 19, 1917 - OCTOBER 25, 2019 Asheboro Rilla Lee Hawkins Brown, 102, of Asheboro, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at Carillon Assisted Living in Asheboro. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Union Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member, with Dr. Ron Chaney and Rev. Garry Reeder officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Rilla was born on September 19, 1917, in Stokes Co., to the late Andy William Hawkins and Ollie Knight Hawkins. She moved to Asheboro in the 1930's, and worked at Asheboro Hosiery Mill for 62 years. She raised chickens and cattle, and sold eggs, butter and milk. Rilla also enjoyed growing and selling produce into her 80's. She even heated her home using wood until she was 91. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer Brown; siblings, Norman David Hawkins, Idell Hawkins Cockman, Edward Andy Hawkins and Homer William Hawkins. She is survived by her sister, Inez Baker of Warrenton, NC; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Ridge Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019. Memorials may be made to Union Grove Bapitst Church,, 7912 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove, NC 27341 Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com. Ridge Funeral Home 908 Albemarle Road
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.