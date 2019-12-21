MAY 25, 1936 - DECEMBER 19, 2019 Richard M. Brown, 83, of Greensboro, NC passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born in Greensboro, NC to Edward and Ethel Brown. A celebration of his life will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, 3 p.m., at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. He was a building inspector with the City of Greensboro for over 20 years. He was a foster parent to over 100 children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Eva Brown; children, Patricia (Charles) Brown, Sue (Billy) Brown, Rickie (Linda) Brown, Vickie (Ronnie) Rumley, Ricky Brown, Nikki (Kevin) Marksman, and Anthony Brown; grandchildren, Eva Jean Brown, Tiffany Brown, Jesse (Meghan) Brown, Freddie Brown, Jonathan Brown, Brandon Brown, Justin Brown, Rick Brown, Tim (Britnie) Brown, Raleigh Rumley, and Autumn Rumley; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Pete Brown, Jimmy Brown, and Don Brown; sisters, Murtty Moore and Wanda Mounce; and special friend, Bobby Hill. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

