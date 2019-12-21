MAY 25, 1936 - DECEMBER 19, 2019 Richard M. Brown, 83, of Greensboro, NC passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born in Greensboro, NC to Edward and Ethel Brown. A celebration of his life will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, 3 p.m., at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. He was a building inspector with the City of Greensboro for over 20 years. He was a foster parent to over 100 children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Eva Brown; children, Patricia (Charles) Brown, Sue (Billy) Brown, Rickie (Linda) Brown, Vickie (Ronnie) Rumley, Ricky Brown, Nikki (Kevin) Marksman, and Anthony Brown; grandchildren, Eva Jean Brown, Tiffany Brown, Jesse (Meghan) Brown, Freddie Brown, Jonathan Brown, Brandon Brown, Justin Brown, Rick Brown, Tim (Britnie) Brown, Raleigh Rumley, and Autumn Rumley; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Pete Brown, Jimmy Brown, and Don Brown; sisters, Murtty Moore and Wanda Mounce; and special friend, Bobby Hill. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
Brown, Richard M.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.