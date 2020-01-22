AUGUST 7, 1935 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Cherished by those who knew him for his unwavering generosity of spirit, deep devotion to faith and ardent love of family, the Rev. Gayle Dean Brown passed peacefully from this world early Sunday morning, January 19, 2020. Born on August 7, 1935 in Asheville, North Carolina, Gayle was a proud graduate of Biltmore High School, Mars Hill College, Montreat College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. As a passionate pastor, teacher and community leader, Gayle devoted his life to serving God and people. From his position as executive director of the Parkhill Community Planning Council in the inner city of Louisville, KY during the 1960's, to his leadership as a pastor at Oteen Baptist and several other churches throughout Buncombe County, and his twenty-three year tenure with the Buncombe Baptist Association as the director of Christian Social Ministries and director of Missions, he always sought to enact his vision of uniting the church and community to work in partnership toward a brighter and better future for all. Through these roles and many others, Gayle established a legacy of sharing compassion, grace, and love with all he encountered. His warm sense of humor and firm commitment to others will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Gayle is preceded in death by parents Fletcher and Marjorie Brown, as well as his older brother, Grady Brown. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Stella Brown, currently of Greensboro, NC; his son Morris (Pam) Brown, of Greensboro, NC; his daughter Michele (Mark) Grush, of Hendersonville, NC; his five grandchildren, Zach (Ellen) Brown, Caleb (Kelsey) Brown, Aury St. Germain, Charlotte Grush, and Graham Grush; his one great-granddaughter, Addison Brown; and his brother Ron (Louise) Brown of Asheville; as well as a number of extended relatives and friends. His family wishes to express gratitude to the many friends, neighbors, caregivers, and loved ones who so thoroughly enriched his life. A celebration of Gayle's life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Beverly Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will precede the service from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher. A memorial service will be held at Friends Home Guilford at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Residents' Assistance Fund at Friends Home Guilford of Greensboro. Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com. Groce Funeral Home 1401 Patton Avenue Asheville NC 28806
Brown, Rev. Gayle Dean
