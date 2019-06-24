GREENSBORO Ralph Nicholas Brown, 72, loving husband, father and grandfather died June 18th, 2019. He was born in Richmond, Va on October 25, 1946 to Elizabeth and Ralph Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Susan D. Brown. He is survived by his wife Mary Anne Tucker Brown, son Jeff M. Brown and his fiance Katie, Granddaughter Mackenzie and sister Suzanne Marquardt. At a young age, as a paper carrier he discovered his life-long passion for the newspaper business. After Nick completed his education at Virginia Commonwealth University, he worked for the Richmond Times Dispatch for over 14 years. Working as a reporter, assistant editor and finally the special assignments editor. He worked as the Virginia correspondent for McGraw- HIll and Richmond correspondent for The New York Times. Nick also served our country in the Army National Guard. Nick was chosen from the team of Kepone reporters to accept an award from the National Headliners Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a memorable moment in his career. This award was for outstanding news reporting for a campaign that led to the banning of the deadly chemical called Kepone. In 1986, he moved his family to Greensboro, NC, where he worked for the Greensboro News and Record until retirement. He served as a writer, editor and later in the advertisement department as a special sections editor. Nick was an avid tennis player from teenage years until weeks before his death. Organizations close to Nick's heart were, Voice of the retarded (VOR) and Lions Club International. Through Hamilton Lakes Lions Club, where he served as president, he aided in identifying elementary children with possible sight problems and fundraising. In his retirement Nick enjoyed music, movies, and making others laugh with his dad jokes. He entertained the ladies in his water aerobics class and in his book club. His funeral service will take place at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St. Greensboro, NC on July 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive guests following the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
