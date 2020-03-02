1948 - 2020 Paul Brown, 71 passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with his son P.J. and brother Robert by his side. Paul was born November 2, 1948. He lived in Greensboro where he worked as a mason along side his dad and brothers for more than 50 years. Paul loved going to the beach and fishing. He was known to all the kids in the family as "the candy man" because he always had candy to hand out. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Guy Ernest Brown; father, J.L. Brown; brother, Johnny L Brown Jr. He is survived by his mother, Alice Ellis Jones; son, Paul Ray Brown Jr.; grandson, Jake Brown; great grandaughter, Mila; brothers, Roger Brown (Flora), Jerry Brown (Liz), Jimmy Brown (Tenyah), Robert Brown (Laurie), Tony Brown (Meriam); sisters, Catherine Walker (Bill), Cynthia Krawiec (Paul). A Celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Church. Located 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro NC 27406. Pastor Will Middleton will officiate.

