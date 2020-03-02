1948 - 2020 Paul Brown, 71 passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with his son P.J. and brother Robert by his side. Paul was born November 2, 1948. He lived in Greensboro where he worked as a mason along side his dad and brothers for more than 50 years. Paul loved going to the beach and fishing. He was known to all the kids in the family as "the candy man" because he always had candy to hand out. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Guy Ernest Brown; father, J.L. Brown; brother, Johnny L Brown Jr. He is survived by his mother, Alice Ellis Jones; son, Paul Ray Brown Jr.; grandson, Jake Brown; great grandaughter, Mila; brothers, Roger Brown (Flora), Jerry Brown (Liz), Jimmy Brown (Tenyah), Robert Brown (Laurie), Tony Brown (Meriam); sisters, Catherine Walker (Bill), Cynthia Krawiec (Paul). A Celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Church. Located 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro NC 27406. Pastor Will Middleton will officiate.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.