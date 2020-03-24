GREENSBORO Norman Brown, formerly of Liberty, quietly departed this life on March 17, 2020. A private funeral service was held 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Liberty, NC with the burial in the church cemetery. Norman was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Liberty, NC, where he served as trustee and Male Chorus president. Norman was self-employed (Norman Brown Leasing). He leaves to cherish his memories his children: Sharon Avant Carter (Milton), Greensboro, NC, Norman Jeffery Brown, Bridgeport, CT., Jacqueline Brown Buckle (Harold), Norwalk, CT, James Kevin Brown (Lorraine), Stratford, CT, Howard Gregory Brown, Lithonia, GA, James King, Mesquite, TX, Sylvia Cheesboro, East Orange, NJ, Tabatha Cheesboro, East Orange, NJ; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; special friend, Laura Allen; friends in his corner at all times, Gurney White, Charles Gatto and William Free. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty, NC was in charge of arrangements.
