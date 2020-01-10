AUGUST 18, 1939 - JANUARY 8, 2020 Burlington Margaret "Margo" Hearns Brown, formerly of Sandy Ridge, NC, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Burlington, NC. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel, Inc. in Madison, NC. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will follow in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Margo was born August 18, 1939, in Graiguecullen, Carlow, Ireland to the late Garry Hearns, Sr. and Rita McDermott Hearns. She was a member of St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church, Eden, NC and attended St. Mark's Church in Burlington, NC. She was a retired volunteer EMT with Northeast Stokes Fire & Rescue in Sandy Ridge and a Girl Scout leader. She was also a past president of Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch # 248 in Rota, Spain, a past member of several western square dance clubs in the United States and Spain, and a past member of several Navy wives organizations. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenith Allen Brown; a brother, Garry Hearns; and sisters, Vera Jordan and Lilly Clotherty. Survivors include a son, Troy Brown (Renea); daughters, Lynne Parr (Craig) and Elizabeth Ann Lash; sisters, Patsy Martyn and Johanna Christides; brother,Edward Hearns (Brenda); grandchildren, Ray, Edward, Kenith, Johanna, Daniel, and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Maddie, and Eli. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
