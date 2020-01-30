Greensboro Marcus Brown, 32, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Interment will follow. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcus Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

