MAY 3, 1939 - JULY 26, 2019 Anna Kathryn Castleberry Brown entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 26, 2019 due to complications from a rare autoimmune disorder. She was born on May 3, 1939 in the Archer Lodge community of Johnston County, North Carolina. Kathryn was the 11th child of William Baxter and Annie Lolita Lassiter Castleberry. She graduated from Corinth Holders High School in Wendell, North Carolina and Louisburg College in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Kenneth Gene Brown of Selma, North Carolina and they enjoyed fifty happy years together before Kenneth passed away in 2009. She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Greensboro for over fifty years where she enjoyed many lasting frienships. She worked for UNC-Greensboro for twenty years in the department of teacher education. Kathryn was a lifelong Democrat and avid basketball fan. She felt the most joy when hosting family and friends for parties, special events and the holidays. She truly had the graceful gift of hospitality and made everyone feel welcomed with warmth and love in her presence. She leaves to cherish her memory and follow her example of giving to others her children, Kenneth Dale Brown and his wife, Olivia of Jamestown and Kathy Brown Rainey and husband, John of Midlothian, Virginia, and son Kelly Gene Brown and his wife Katrina of Jamestown. Kathryn is also survived by sister-in-law Judith Barham Castleberry, sister-in-law, Murl Brown and brother-in-law Lawrence Coats. She was predeceased by the following siblings and their spouses: Shelby Castleberry and wife, Evelyn; Maxie Wall and husband, Joe; Holt Castleberry and wife Dorothy; Lacy Castleberry and wife Bertha; Archie Castleberry and wife, Hilda; Shelton Castleberry and wife Signa; Hoyt Castleberry and wife, Zelma; Gene Castleberry and wife, Myrtle; Billy Castleberry and wife, Phyllis and Larry Castleberry. She also leaves over one hundred dear nieces and nephews who were so precious to her and an important part of her life. She often said her grandchildren were the lights of her life and took great joy and pride in them. She leaves these grandchildren with memories of a Mimi who was always working quickly in the kitchen, baking a pie or cake or happily working in her garden. Her grandchildren are Cole Spencer Rainey and Grayson Baxter Rainey of Midlothian, Virginia, Ethan Miller Brown, Caleb Patrick Brown, Grace Elizabeth Brown and Joshua David Brown of Jamestown. Also surviving are her step-grandchildren, Kelsey Dickerson McPherson and husband Brandon Lee, and Ryan Daniel Dickerson of Raleigh; and step-great-grandchildren, Charles Lee McPherson and John Reading McPherson of Raleigh. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2432 W. Gate City Blvd. with Rev. Dr. Jack Benzenhafer officiating. Burial will be in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank Tracy Brown and Shirley Young of Piedmont Home Healthcare for their skilled and compassionate care during the last months of Kathryn's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's memory to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or the SPCA of Guilford County. "Be glad of life because it gives you the chance to love, to work, to play, and to look up at the stars." Henry Van Dyke Online condolences may be made at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.