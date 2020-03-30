Kathleen ("Kat") Shular Brown, formerly of Browns Summit, NC, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Carrington Place Rehabilitation & Living Center in Matthews, NC. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 31 at Gethsemane United Methodist Church Cemetery. Kat Brown was born September 2, 1925 in Davidson County, NC. For over 60 years she was the loving wife of Mr. Harry E. Brown who preceded her in death on November 13, 2008. She was also a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for much of her adult life. She served as an office manager for Blue Bell in Greensboro, North Carolina for 32 years before retiring in 1982 and enjoying many happy years of travel and family alongside her loving husband. She is survived by her son, Michael Wayne Brown of Fayetteville; grandson, Michael McDuffie and wife Angie; granddaughter, Denise Brown; and great-grandchildren, Michaela and Macey McDuffie. Due to Guilford County's Covid-19 related restrictions, all services will be limited to Kat's immediate family only. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.