FEBRUARY 23, 1940 - JUNE 12, 2020 Judith O. Brown, 80 passed away peacefully Friday June 12, 2020 at Beacon Place. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6-8:00 pm at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. At other times, the family will be at the home of Lisa Swink, 4707 Cedarline Drive, Greensboro, NC. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Brown Family. Online condolences may be made to www.forbisanddick.com.
