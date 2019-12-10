JULY 17, 1933 - DECEMBER 9, 2019 Herman Bainbridge "Bud" Brown, Jr., 86, was ushered peacefully into the arms of his loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 9, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Westover Church. The Rev. Don Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. Mr. Brown was born July 17, 1933 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Herman Bainbridge and Ruby White Brown. Bud graduated from Georgia Tech in 1956 with an electrical engineering degree. He was an avid sports fan supporting his beloved Yellow Jackets. He was a registered professional engineer in the State of NC. Bud owned Cooper Electrical Construction Company in Greensboro. He was a faithful member of Westover Church and the Edward R. Murrow Kiwanis Club in Greensboro. Buddy loved his family and gave a strong Christian witness to those he met. His sister, Peggy Butler, preceded him in death. He is survived by the love of his life, Dorothy Dean Brown, to whom he was married for 67 years; three children: Kevin Brown (Beth) of Gainesville, VA, Barry Brown (Beverly) of Greensboro and Wendy Young (Joe) of Brentwood, TN; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missions Fund of Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Brown family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
